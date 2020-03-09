Survivors of attack want answers as nation mourns

Monitoring Desk

KABUL: The survivors and families of those who lost their lives in Friday’s attack in Kabul – claimed by Daesh–have expressed their frustration at the Afghan government and politicians for the way they are handling security the country. The survivors and family members say that they were surprised by how the insurgents got that close to a major ceremony.

Zakia Faizi is an Afghan mother who lost her three-year-old child Muqaddas in the attack in Kabul.

“The bullet hit the kidney of my daughter,” said Ghulam Hazarat Faizi, the victim’s father.

Two sisters, Fatima and Salma, were also among those killed in the attack.

“I saw Fatima going towards the stage but I couldn’t do anything. It’s very painful,” said Zainab, a relative of the slain sisters.

Islam was another youngster who lost his life in the attack. “We had a lot of expectations for Islam, but he left me alone, I don’t know what to do now,” said Ghulam Mohammad, Islam’s father.

The attack in Kabul sparked strong condemnations domestically and internationally. “If you are fighting the infidels, then why are you killing the Muslims? “ said Mohammad Yasin, a religious scholar.

“The attack that happened yesterday is a crime against humanity,” said Abdul Ghafar Eshaqzai, a resident in Helmand. (TOLOnews)