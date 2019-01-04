Sushant and Jacqueline starrer ‘Drive’ to hit cinemas this June

Monitoring Desk

MUMBAI: The New Year has begun and a lot of exciting projects are being announced. The latest one to be added to this list is Drive. Produced by Dharma Productions and directed by Tarun Mansukhani, the film is the Hindi remake of the American film Drive that hit the theatres in 2011. Sushant Singh Rajput and Jacqueline Fernandez star in the film and apart from them, Vikramjeet Virk and Sapna Pabbi will be essaying crucial parts in the project. Today Karan Johar took to social media to reveal the release date of the film.

The film was first supposed to release in September 2018 but it got pushed due to a few technical problems. But now seems like all’s well and we can’t wait to catch this fresh pairing’s chemistry on the big screen.