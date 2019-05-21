Sushant and Jacqueline’s Drive gets postponed again

Monitoring Desk

MUMBAI: The year 2019 has seen several films facing postponement either to avert clashes at the box-office or because of enhancing patchwork. Be it Student Of The Year 2 or Brahmastra, Dharma Productions has had to delay many of its releases. Another one of their projects that has had to change its release date again and again is Sushant Singh Rajput and Jacqueline Fernandez’s Drive.

This action thriller was supposed to release last year but because of incomplete patchwork got a new release date in June, 2019. With no first look, posters or teasers out yet, speculations are that the producers are considering postposing the film even further. A report in a leading daily suggested that the post-production of the film is still not done and might take some time to complete.

The film is directed by Tarun Mansukhani, who last directed Dostana in 2008. We are still awaiting any official confirmation on the new release date from the filmmakers.