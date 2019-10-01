Suspect involved in murder of 4 minors in Chunian arrested

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Main suspect in Chunian murder cases has been arrested. The suspect was involved in killing of four minors in Chunian area of Punjab.

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar while addressing the media showed the picture of the accused. He said the suspect was involved in all 4 incidents and DNA has matched.

“Geo-fencing for 1,649 suspects was done and DNA samples of 1,543 were tested,” said Buzdar.

He said action has been taken against police officials for delaying the case.

The murder of 4 minors in chunian has entered its final stage as the main accused named Sohail Shehzad S/O Muhammad Aslam has been arrested.

CM Buzdar said the Sohail was involved in all murders and govt would get his remand from ATC.

He hailed the efforts of police and intelligence officials for arresting the suspect. He said the justice would be provided to affected families.

Four children between eight to 12 years of age had gone missing in Chunian since June.

The police were informed about the body of a child in a ditch. Later, the police also recovered remains of two more minors from the sand dunes. A wave of shock and terror gripped Chunian when the police recovered the bodies.

As per the postmortem examination reports, all the victims were sexually assaulted before being killed. Locals suspected a gang was behind the killing of minor boys after rape.

The traders association of Chunian had given a call for a strike to protest against the incident.

Infuriated participants of the protest had attacked the police station with sticks and pelted stones at the premises. The protesters also burned tyres at roads and chanted slogans against police to express their anger and disappointment over the department’s failure in the safe return of the missing children.

After the incident, the attendance of children in local schools goes down and the streets of the area have deserted.