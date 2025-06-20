Suspected drone strike kills child, injures five in Pakistan’s South Waziristan

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: A suspected drone strike killed one child and injured five others in a remote village of Pakistan’s South Waziristan district on Friday, triggering protests by local residents who demanded greater security and clarity from the authorities.

The incident took place in the Dashka settlement near Makeen, a mountainous region that is part of the northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province bordering Afghanistan. Local officials said the origin of the drone was still unknown, but the strike has renewed concerns following a similar attack last month in nearby North Waziristan that killed four children and sparked days of demonstrations.

“The attack took place at around 11:30 a.m.,” Abdul Qadir, a senior police officer in the district, told Arab News over the phone. “The children, aged between four and 11, were immediately rushed to Razmak Hospital for emergency medical treatment.”

Reacting to the development, Asif Khan Mehsud, a provincial lawmaker from the area, said his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Party (PTI) had consistently opposed drone strikes on Pakistani soil, labeling them a gross violation of human rights.

“This reckless attack on innocent civilians must be investigated,” he added.

Last month, a suspected quadcopter drone strike in Mir Ali, North Waziristan, killed four children and injured others, prompting mass protests and a statement from the military’s media wing, Inter-Services Public Relations.

The military said it had carried out an investigation into the incident, denied involvement and blamed the attack on militant groups, while residents demanded accountability and security guarantees.

On Friday, people in Makeen launched a protest sit-in, seeking protection rather than compensation, as local elders met with police and security officials to voice their outrage.

“We are not safe even in our own homes,” said Muhammad Jan, a tribal elder participating in the protest. “What we demand is not money or charity. We want protection and peace.”

He added that tribal elders would continue dialogue with local authorities to explore long-term security arrangements for the area.

Pakistan’s northwestern tribal belt has witnessed militant violence, military operations and US drone attacks in the past.

While US-led international forces pulled out of Afghanistan in August 2021, the issue of militancy continues, prompting security forces to launch intelligence-based operations in these areas.