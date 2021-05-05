Sustainable development of southern districts, priority of incumbent govt: CM

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has said that sustainable development of all the southern districts including Kohat is priority of incumbent provincial government and various projects are in progress to achieve the objective.

He was talking to a delegation of district Kohat led by Chairman Kashmir Committee Sheryar Afridi here at Chief Minister House on Wednesday. MPA Ziaullah Bangash was also present on the occasion.

“Special initiatives are being taken to ensure availability of doctors, allied medical staff and equipments in the hospitals of south districts and to provide state of the art healthcare facilities to people”, he said and added that all these efforts would bring positive change and resolve issues of health sector.

The Chief Minister told government was taking concrete steps to address long standing issues of southern district including availability of health facilities, provision of clean drinking water and other basic amenities of life.

He said that unavailability of clean drinking water was a long standing issue of southern region adding that provincial government has identified round about 350 schemes in D.I.Khan, Bannu, Tank, Lakki Marwat and other areas to resolve the issue of clean drinking water.

He said that work on various projects of gas provision facilities to different localities of Kohat was underway that after completion would resolve gas related problems on permanent basis. Incumbent government was taking result oriented steps under a well devised strategy to resolve public issues and provide relief to people, he added.

He stated that the provincial government was paying special attention to education and health sectors and various projects had been initiated in these sectors including strengthening and rehabilitation of Basic Health Units, revamping of District Headquarter Hospitals, outsourcing of various health care facilities, establishment of new medical colleges, launching of BS program in all degree colleges of the province and starting double shift classes in selected schools across the province.

Mahmood Khan assured delegation that a meeting of concerned departments would be convened after Eid-ul-Fitr to provide funds for timely completion of developmental projects in Kohat.

He also directed board of revenue to take necessary steps to acquire land required for construction of Togh Bala Grid Station in Kohat.