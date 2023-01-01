Suzuki announces hike in motorcycle prices

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Due to adverse economic conditions and high inflation in the country, the Suzuki company announced a hike in the prices of its motorcycles on Tuesday.

According todetails, the company issued a notification of the hike in the prices of motorcycles which will be effective from October 4, 2023.

The company said that the price hike was unavoidable due to the rising cost of production and raw materials.

As per the notification issued by the company, the prices of Suzuki GD 100S, GS 150 cc and 250 cc have been increased by Rs17,000, Rs18,000 and Rs50,000 respectively.

The Suzuki GD 100S will now cost Rs3,52,000, the GS 150 cc will cost Rs3,82,000 and the 250 cc will cost Rs11,90,000.