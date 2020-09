F.P. Report

KARACHI: Under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Program, Pak Suzuki has donated a CO2 Incubator Machine with Auto Sterilization to Indus Hospital.

It will be helpful in conducting research against COVID-19 & would lead ahead towards new development in treatment at domestic level. Masafumi Harano MD & CEO Pak Suzuki, Dr. Abdul Bari Khan CEO Indus Hospital, Dr. Saba Jamal Director Blood Centre and other officials of Pak Suzuki & Indus Hospital attended the ceremony.