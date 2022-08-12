Swat cannot afford any war and unrest: Locals

Shafi Ullah

MINGORA: The people of Swat in thousand of numbers taken out anti war rallies in Tehsil Matta and Kabal and while it is chanted in blunt words that the region cannot afford any war and unrest which has destroyed peace already.

The rallies were arranged atfter the law enforcement officers were taken hostage and the DSP was injured during the search operation in the upper areas of Tehsil Matta on dated 8th August, which caused turmoil in the civil society of Swat.

The demonstratrs which holding placards for peace said that we had witnessed the rain of gunpowder in the past and large displacements in the history of Swat. Dr. Amjad Ali, Ali Namdar khan Advocate, Mufti Arif ullah, Zia ullah and other speakers addressing thousands of masses said that the people of Swat were peaceful and will remain peaceful.

They said that the people of Swat have made eternal sacrifices for the sake of peace. Thanks to which the atmosphere of peace has been established here. The sad incident that has taken place in the last few days has caused severe anxiety and unrest among the people. They demanded the central and provincial government to take practical measures to maintain the atmosphere of peace, considering the delicacy of the situation.

KP govt wants inclusion in PM-formed Jirga over law and order situation: Education Minister for KP Kamran Bangash on Friday said that the KP government was ready to talk to the federal government over law and order situation in Swat, and other areas of the province.

“We should also be made part of the Jirga formed by the federal government,” Bangash said in a statement, adding that although they do not accept the government established through ‘foreign conspiracy’ but they are still ready to sit with them for the people of the province.

He said that they will be part of any talks to address a national issue faced by country. “We are not against anyone rather we want relationship with US based on mutual respect,” the KP education minister said. It is pertinent to mention here that the federal government has announced a Jirga for talks over worsening law and order situation in Swat, Miranshah and Mir Ali.

The government has formed a Jirga comprised of 16 members for talks with representatives of the people protesting in these areas. Prime Minister has formally approved the Jirga comprised of the leaders of the parliamentary parties. The political parties of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province would have representation in the Jirga.

Federal Minister for Defence, Khawaja Asif has wrote a letter to all parliamentary parties’ leaders over the matter and the first session of the Jirga will be held at Durrani House in Bannu on Friday (tomorrow). Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has constituted the Jirga, comprises of the PDM and other parliamentary parties after consultation with JUI leader Akram Durrani. The Jirga members will hold talks with the representatives of protesters and ensure end of road blocks and protest sit-in in Mir Ali, sources said. The Jirga will comprise of the member parties of the PDM, People’s Party, Jamaat Islami, Awami National Party and the NDM.

