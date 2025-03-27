Swat Mosque Shooting: Two Killed, Five Injured in Saidu Sharif

Swat – A tragic shooting incident took place at the Allah Akbar mosque in Saidu Sharif, Swat, on Friday evening, leaving two people dead and five injured, according to police officials.

Regional Police Officer Sher Akbar Khan confirmed the attack, stating that the gunman opened indiscriminate fire inside the mosque.

Swat District Police Officer (DPO) Nasir Mahmood told the media that the shooter has been arrested along with the weapon used. Initial investigations suggest that the suspect is mentally ill and had previously killed his own sister a few days earlier.

Authorities have yet to find any evidence of terrorism linked to the attack.

According to Rescue 1122 Swat, the deceased have been identified as:

Sajjad , son of Muhammad Rahman

, son of Muhammad Akbar, son of Muhammad Rahman

Among the injured are:

Shahi Rawan

Kamran

Latif Khan Sharif

Ehsan

Police are continuing their investigation, and further details are expected soon.

Source: Dawn News