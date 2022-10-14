Swat people come to streets against fresh violence

Shafi Ullah

MINGORA: The residents of Swat came to streets in thousands in protest against recent violence in the area by Non State Actors (NSA) organized by Swat Olasi Pasoon in tehsil Charbagh, on Friday.

The ruling party of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) also arranged huge demonstration in Tehsil Barikot following the bomb blast and target killing in Swat. The speakers claimed that there is a series of severe reactions from the civil society in Swat, and after other areas including Mingora, Charbagh also, people gathered on the streets against unrest and deteriorating situation.

In addition to civil society members, members of political and religious parties, lawyers, students also participated in the protest. Advisor to the Prime Minister, Engineer Amir Maqam also participated in the protest, while on this occasion Mukhtiar Khan Yousafzai of Pakhtunkhwa MAP, Ayub khan of ANP participated in the protest. Dr Amjad Ali of People’s Party, Naveed Iqbal of Jamaat-e-Islami, Arshad Khan of JUI, President Swat Bar Association Mushtaq Ahmed Advocate, Sher Shah Khan Bandai spoke.

Speakers said that peace has been established in Swat thanks to many sacrifices and we will not allow any conspiracy to sabotage this peaceful atmosphere to succeed. They said that due to the re-emergence of extremists in Swat, there is serious concern among the people and the atmosphere of peace has been severely affected by the successive incidents of terrorism.

The protestors said that we have made sacrifices for the establishment of peace in the past and in the future no sacrifice will be spared for the bright future of our children. School children also participated in this protest in large numbers and carrying white flags and placards were chanting slogans of “We want peace”.

Apart from this, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf demonstrated for peace in Tehsil Barikot while addressing the demonstration in Barikot Chowk, Provincial Ministers Dr Amjad Ali, Muhib ullah Khan, Member National Assembly Saleem Rehman and MPA Fazal Hakeem and MPA Fazal Maula among others spoke to the gathering . They said that terrorism and violence will not be tolerated in Swat.

