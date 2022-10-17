Swati sent to jail on judicial remand

ISLAMABAD (APP): A local court of Islamabad on Monday sent PTI’s Leader Azam Khan Swati to jail on 14 days judicial remand in an FIR pertaining controversial tweets about the state institutions.

The accused was produced before the court of senior civil judge Muhammad Shabbri after completion of his physical remand time. The FIA’s prosecutor prayed the court to grant three days physical custody of Azam Swati for further investigation into the matter.

The defence lawyer Dr. Baber Awan argued that the FIA yet requesting further remand just to recover the said tweets. He claimed that one finger of his client was injured and fractured as well. After listening arguments, the court sent the accused to jail on judicial remand.

Swati was taken into custody by the FIA’s Cybercrime Wing (CCW) from his home in Islamabad on October 13, after which he was presented before senior civil judge Shabbir Bhatti’s court in the federal capital which approved a two-day remand. The agency’s cybercrime wing had registered a case against Swati later over the controversial tweets.

