Sweden Faces Its Deadliest Mass Shooting as Gunman Targets Education Center

ÖREBRO, Sweden, Feb 6 – A tragic shooting at an adult education center in Örebro on Tuesday has left at least 10 dead, marking Sweden’s deadliest mass shooting in history. The attack occurred at Campus Risbergska, a vocational school that serves adults, including refugees and migrants seeking further education.

At around 12:33 p.m. local time, gunfire erupted at the school, forcing students and staff into hiding. Andreas Sundling, a 28-year-old student, described the chaos, stating, “We heard bangs and loud screams. At first, we didn’t understand what it was, but then we realized it could be gunfire.” Students barricaded themselves inside classrooms, waiting for police to arrive.

Authorities confirmed the gunman’s death, with six others injured, five of whom are in stable but serious condition. The shooter’s identity and the motive remain unclear, as Swedish police continue their investigation.

Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson called the attack “horrific” and vowed a thorough investigation. He was joined by King Carl Gustaf and Queen Silvia to lay flowers at a memorial outside the school, reflecting the nation’s collective mourning.

Sweden has faced rising gun violence in recent years, with 2023 seeing the highest per capita rate of deadly shootings in the EU. Despite strict gun control laws, Sweden’s gun violence rate has been on the rise, drawing widespread concern.

This attack has deeply shocked the country, particularly at a time when many students had just completed national exams. Teachers like Mary Pegado expressed their horror, with many students—already fleeing conflict in their home countries—now facing violence in Sweden. “It is horrible,” Pegado said.

As Sweden grapples with the aftermath, this tragic event serves as a grim reminder of the ongoing struggle with gun violence in the region.