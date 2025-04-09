Sweden resumes visa processing for Pakistani citizens

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: In a significant development, Sweden has announced the resumption of Swedish visa processing for Pakistani citizens, starting April 9, 2025.

The Swedish Embassy in Islamabad confirmed that Swedish visa applications for work and study permits will now be processed locally, marking a relief for applicants who previously had to travel to Ethiopia for visa-related procedures.

The Swedish Embassy clarified that individuals applying for residence permits to work, study, or reunite with family in Sweden will be able to complete their application process at the embassy in Islamabad.

However, the resumption does not extend to Schengen visas or short-term visit visas (up to 90 days), which must still be submitted through VFS Global offices in various cities, including Bangkok, Jakarta, and Tokyo.

The Swedish Embassy emphasized that this partial resumption aims to facilitate students, skilled workers, and family reunifications, addressing the backlog of applications caused by the suspension in 2023.

The previous requirement for Pakistani applicants to travel to Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, for visa processing posed significant challenges, particularly for students.

This announcement is expected to ease the Swedish visa application process for Pakistani citizens, providing a more accessible route for those seeking educational and employment opportunities in Sweden.

The Swedish Embassy confirmed that biometric data collection, passport verification, and interviews would now take place in Islamabad.

Short-term Schengen visa applications will continue to be processed via VFS Global offices in designated locations.

The decision follows extensive discussions to streamline visa procedures for Pakistani applicants.

Earlier, Pakistani visitors who are seeking entry into Sweden were required to complete several essential formalities.

This included submitting a duly filled visa application form along with a valid passport issued within the last ten years, a recent passport-sized photograph, and fingerprint data—unless their biometric details had already been registered in the Visa Information System.

Additionally, one of the fundamental requirements for all applicants, regardless of nationality, was providing proof of sufficient funds to cover expenses during their stay in Sweden.

To fulfill this financial criterion, individuals needed to present bank and credit card statements for the last three months, demonstrating their ability to support themselves throughout their visit.