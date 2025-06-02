Sweden should end international adoptions, government commission says

STOCKHOLM (Reuters): Sweden should phase out international adoptions, a government-appointed commission said on Monday, after an inquiry prompted by concerns that children had been taken from their biological parents without permission.

“Today, it has become even clearer that for decades, children and parents have been affected and harmed in the context of international adoption,” Social Services Minister Camilla Waltersson Gronvall said.

The commission identified irregularities including illegal adoptions and other unethical practices, the Ministry of Health and Social Affairs said in a statement.

Sweden launched the probe in 2021 amid growing concerns that adopted children may have been taken from their biological parents illegally.

There are nearly 60,000 international adoptees in Sweden, the commission said in its report.

The report recommended an official apology to adopted people and their families as well as financial aid to help those who have been adopted to travel to their country of origin.

The Netherlands said in December it would phase out international adoptions over the next six years, while Switzerland said in January it also plans to end the practice, amid concerns of abuse.

Waltersson Gronvall said the government would now analyse the commission’s findings and proposals.