Sweden starts probe drone flights over nuclear plants

F.P. Report

STOCKHOLM: Sweden’s security agency today ann-ounced it was investigating incidents over the past w-eek in which drones have been spotted flying above the Forsmark, Ringhals and Oskarshamn nuclear power plants.

“With regard to the cases of drone overflights at three nuclear power plants, the assessment is made that they are of such a nature that preliminary investigations have been taken over from the police authority in order to be able to investigate the incidents in more detail,” SAPO said.