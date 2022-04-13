Sweden will send €5m to Ukraine

STOCKHOLM (TASS): The Swedish government has decided to allocate €5 million to support Ukraine through the NATO fund. This is stated in a press release published on Wednesday by the government office.

“Support will be mainly directed to projects to combat chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear th-reats,” the report explains.

It also notes that the funds are transferred at the request of NATO.

At the end of March, the Swedish parliament supported the proposal of its financial committee to approve the transfer of demining equipment and 5,000 disposable anti-tank grenade launchers by the government to Ukraine in the amount of 205 million crowns ($21.7 million).

