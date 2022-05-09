Sweden’s ruling party will decide on NATO membership on May 15

STOCKHOLM (RIA Novosti): Tobias Baudin, spokesman for the ruling Social Democratic Party of Sweden, confirmed that a decision on joining NATO would be made on May 15.

“We in the leadership of the party and in the executive commission discussed the issue (about NATO – ed.) and came to the conclusion that our party will make a decision on Sunday, May 15, regarding our line on security policy,” Baudin said on the air of the SVT TV channel .

Last week, the same channel reported that in Sweden on May 15 a decision could be made on the issue of joining the North Atlantic Alliance.

Finland and Sweden started talking about the possibility of abandoning their long-term neutrality and joining NATO against the backdrop of the Russian military operation in Ukraine . The head of the alliance, Jens Stoltenberg , noted that the alliance would be glad to see Finland and Sweden in its ranks and provide them with the opportunity to quickly join. NATO expects these countries to make their own decisions about possible membership in the coming “months and weeks,” US Permanent Representative to NATO Julianne Smith said. She added that the United States would welcome the accession of these countries to the alliance.

Related