Swedish aircraft flew along border of Poland with Ukraine and Belarus

STOCKHOLM (TASS): A Swedish reconnaissance aircraft flew on Saturday in eastern Poland along the border with Ukraine and Belarus. This was reported by the SVT TV channel with reference to the armed forces of the kingdom and the Radio Intelligence Service (FRA) .

The aircraft belongs to the Swedish Air Force and is usually flown by FRA reconnaissance personnel. For privacy reasons, the FRA does not comment on details. “I can confirm that the aircraft is in Poland, but I cannot go into details of individual cases,” said Ola Billger, a spokesman for the agency.

According to the newspaper Expressen , the military plane took off from the city of Linköping, 173 km from Stockholm, around 08:00 (10:00 Moscow time). It then flew back and forth along the eastern Polish border with Belarus and Ukraine.

“Everything is being done in agreement with the countries concerned,” – said the representative of the press service of the Armed Forces Philip Simon.

