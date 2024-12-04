Swedish PM postpones South Korea visits after Yoon declares and lifts martial law

SEOUL (Reuters) : Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson has postponed his scheduled visit to South Korea this week, his spokesperson said on Wednesday.

Kristersson was scheduled to hold a summit meeting with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, who on Tuesday declared martial law but lifted it after parliament rejected the move.

“Given the recent developments, we have decided to postpone the visit. We have been in contact with South Korea this morning, and will now work together to find a new time for the visit in the future,” the spokesperson said in a statement.