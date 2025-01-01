Swedish police arrest man trying to break into Russian embassy

Stockholm (Reuters): Swedish police said they had arrested a man who tried to force his way through the gates of the Russian embassy in Stockholm in a car early on Tuesday morning.

Police said the 45-year-old man had failed in the attempt and was arrested, suspected of aggravated trespass. The police gave no further information about the man’s identity.

A police spokesperson said there was no indication of a motive and that the car had not contained anything suspicious.

The Russian embassy could not immediately be reached for a comment.