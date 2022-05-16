Mikhail Sheinkman

Well, they say that only cats will be born quickly. The Finns and the Swedes also succeed in this. With the difference that they don’t have nine lives. And they decided to change that one of their own in such a way as to bring themselves under the zugunder again. After all, they had already happened to be in military blocs, but it was after that that they preferred neutrality. Sweden two hundred years ago, Finland after World War II. And here again I was drawn to the “group”.

“The admission process will be smooth and fast,” Secretary General Stoltenberg has already suggested that they relax and start enjoying themselves, since, according to him, NATO will start strengthening in the Baltic without waiting for their entry. And what to pull if they have no way back. Actually, their neutrality lately has been so conditional that for many of those who are not very aware, the news about the entry of this Scandinavian couple into the alliance raised only one question: are they not there yet?

Although listen to them – they generally have no reason for a radical zigzag in their lives. In Stockholm, for example, they assure that joining the bloc is not directed against Russia. In Helsinki, they say that they do not see any threats coming from a large neighbor. They probably have not yet been explained that they will continue to be able to say whatever they want, but it is no longer up to them to decide who is a threat and who is not. Therefore, Washington did not even consider it necessary to somehow comment on the Swedish remark that foreign military bases and nuclear weapons would not appear in the country. Is that: “well, well.”

Finnish President Sauli Niinistö also expected a different reaction. True, from Vladimir Putin. I call-ed to personally announce the change in the status quo, and was extremely surprised by the restraint of the Supreme Commander of Russia. “The surprise was that he took it so calmly,” the hot Finnish guy shared his bewilderment. Well, firstly, there will be a lot of surprises for Suomi now. So get used to it. Secondly, it makes sense for Putin to worry if “all the necessary decisions have already been made.”

This, however, he addressed to our opponents. But from now on, it is also time for the Swedes and Finns to master this beloved “most defensive alliance on earth” “but why us?” And especially for the Finns, since their addition more than doubles the land line of contact between the bloc and Russia. As for water, Latvian Foreign Minister Rinkevich, having completely lost his shores, apparently expressed a common opinion, declaring that with the accession of these two countries, the Baltic would turn into a “NATO sea.”

Wet dreams. Even if we are left with a bottleneck, this is enough for them to fly out of it like a cork if they climb into the bottle. For, as the song says, “if there was a sea of beer, I would become a beautiful dolphin.” If you want a NATO sea, get a grenade, fascist. After all, such their accuracy also simplifies the combat mission for us. Previously, if something happened, this Scandinavia would have to be targeted in such a way as not to hurt the neutral countries. Now you can cut everyone with the same brush. One is probably enough for everyone.

