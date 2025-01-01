Swiatek breezes through to Italian Open third round

ROME (Agencies): Defending champion Iga Swiatek cruised through to the Italian Open third round with a crushing straight-set win over Italian wildcard Elisabetta Cocciaretto.

Swiatek won 28 of 35 service points and did not face a break point as she wrapped up a 6-0 6-1 victory in just 52 minutes.

The Polish world number two is seeking a fourth title in five years in Rome, with 18 of her past 19 matches at the tournament being straight-set wins – the exception being when she retired from her 2023 quarter-final with Elena Rybakina.

Swiatek will play American Danielle Collins or Elena-Gabriela Ruse of Romania in the last 32.

The 23-year-old – who will bid for a fifth title in six years at the French Open later this month – has reached at least the quarter-finals of her previous eight tournaments, but is yet to win a trophy this season.

Japan’s Naomi Osaka continued her fine run of form on clay with a 2-6 7-5 6-1 win over Swiss lucky loser Viktorija Golubic.

The 27-year-old has traditionally struggled on clay, failing to make it past the French Open third round, but has now won seven successive matches on the surface.

Her victory at last week’s L’Open 35 de Saint-Malo was her first clay-court title – and first WTA title on any surface since becoming a mother in July 2023.

Osaka had been due to play ninth seed Paula Badosa, but the Spaniard was replaced by Golubic because of injury.

The four-time Grand Slam champion will play Brazilian 18th seed Beatriz Haddad Maia or Marie Bouzkova of the Czech Republic next.

The French Open begins at Roland Garros on 25 May.