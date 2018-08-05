Swimming banned at Karachi beaches for a day

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar on Sunday imposed a one-day ban on swimming at the city’s beaches.

The ban has been imposed under Section 144.

Citing high waves and strong winds, the Karachi mayor advised those visiting the beaches to be cautious.

“Special care should be taken of children when visiting the beaches,” he said.

Akhtar has also directed Karachi Metropolitan Corporation’s (KMC) lifeguards to be alert.

The ban comes in place during the monsoon season, which comes later in the summer, bringing with it rougher seas.

Karachi’s beaches are popular with its population of roughly 25 million people, many of whom suffer from power outages and water shortages in the sweltering summers.

The city is a sprawling metropolis with few green areas and, while it often enjoys cooling sea breezes, has scant facilities for coping with intensely hot weather.