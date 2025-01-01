Swiss authorities exploring probe into Gaza aid group

GENEVA (Reuters): Swiss authorities said on Sunday they were exploring whether to open a legal investigation into the activities of the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, a US-backed organization that plans to oversee aid distribution in the Palestinian enclave.

The move comes after a Swiss NGO submitted a request for a probe into GHF’s aid plan, which the UN has opposed, saying it is not impartial or neutral and forces further displacement and exposes thousands of people to harm.

The GHF, which has said it hopes to start work in Gaza by the end of May, said it “strictly adheres” to humanitarian principles, and that it would not support any form of forced relocation of civilians.

Israel has allowed limited aid deliveries to resume this week after having stopped all aid deliveries to Gaza on March 2.

TRIAL International, a Switzerland-based NGO, on Friday said it had filed two legal submissions asking Swiss authorities to investigate whether the Swiss-registered GHF complies with Swiss law and international humanitarian law.

The submissions were made to the Swiss Federal Supervisory Authority for Foundations and the Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs, or FDFA, on May 20 and 21.

The FDFA on Sunday confirmed that both authorities had received the submissions.

TRIAL International said it asked the Swiss FDFA to explain if the GHF had submitted a declaration, in accordance with Swiss law, to use private security companies to distribute aid, and if Swiss authorities had approved it.

The FDFA said it was investigating whether such a declaration would be required for the foundation.

It said that the Federal Supervisory Board for Foundations cannot review whether foundations comply with their statutes until they start their activities.

The GHF said that though using private security firms represents a change from prior aid delivery frameworks, it would ensure aid is not diverted to Hamas or criminal organizations.