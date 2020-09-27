resized_f01c9-2020-09-10t085559z_1327604657_rc2kvi9x8ovh_rtrmadp_3_dassault-india

Swiss voters can’t decide whether to buy $6.5 bln Rafale fighter jets

The Frontier Post / September 27, 2020

GENEVA (Reuters): Swiss voters were evenly split on Sunday on the government’s plan to spend up to 6 billion Swiss francs ($6.46 billion) on new fighter jets, projections for broadcaster SRF based on partial results showed.

Approving funding in the binding referendum would let the government decide next year among the Eurofighter from Airbus , the Rafale from France’s Dassault, Boeing’s F/A-18 Super Hornet, or the Lockheed Martin F35-A Lightning II. The aircraft would replace Switzerland’s aging fleet of 30 F/A-18 Hornets, which will go out of service in 2030.

