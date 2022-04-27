Switzerland imposes new sanctions against Russia

GENEVA (RIA Novosti): Switzerland has adopted a fifth package of sanctions against Russia, which includes a ban on imports of coal, timber, cement and caviar, the Federal Council said in a statement released after a government meeting on Wednesday.

As noted, the new measures are similar to those adopted on April 8 by the European Union and include sanctions against a number of goods, including a ban on the import of brown and hard coal, as well as goods that are important sources of income for Russia, such as timber, cement, seafood. and caviar. In addition, a ban is introduced on the export of goods “which can help strengthen the industrial potential of Russia.”

Additional sanctions are also taking effect in the financial sector. Any support for Russian organizations owned or controlled by the state will be prohibited. From the moment sanctions come into force in Switzerland, it will no longer be possible to register trust funds for Russian citizens, individuals or legal entities residing in Russia. Various services for such trust funds will also be prohibited.

The new measures, however, include an exemption for the export of special military goods so that Switzerland can fulfill its international obligations to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons ( OPCW ) and export protective equipment as part of a request for assistance from the OPCW.

The statement emphasizes that Switzerland has put in place most of the new EU measures against Russia, with the exception of the ban on granting government contracts to Russian citizens, as well as organizations or enterprises established in Russia. However, this may be reviewed by the end of June. The authorities of the Confederation emphasize that at present Russian citizens, persons or companies located in Russia are of secondary importance for participation in state tenders in Switzerland.

The Federal Council also adopted an amendment to restrictive measures against Belarus. Now citizens or companies from this country are prohibited from exporting banknotes and selling securities in all official currencies of the EU countries. Until now, this only applied to securities and banknotes in Swiss francs and euros. A similar measure is planned for Russia.

Switzerland, despite its neutral status, is participating in the Western sanctions against Moscow, announced in connection with Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine. On March 7, the Russian government approved a list of foreign states and territories committing unfriendly actions against the Russian Federation, its companies and citizens. The Swiss Confederation is included in this list. State Secretary, Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia Yevgeny Ivanov said on April 20 at a plenary meeting in the State Duma that Switzerland had joined the anti-Russian sanctions, so “its neutrality remains only in words.”

Related