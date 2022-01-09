Switzerland prepares for Russian-American consultations

GENEVA (TASS): The Russian and US delegations arrived in Geneva on Sunday for consultations on security guarantees. Already tonight, representatives of the two countries will hold a preliminary meeting.

Geneva can already be called a traditional meeting place for representatives of Moscow and Washington. Only last year, the first face-to-face summit of the Russian Federation – the United States, a series of consultations on strategic stability took place here. Now the next step is contact, on which the future of European security largely depends.

At the same time, the external situation in Geneva remains surprisingly calm. The streets are not crowded, families with children are just returning from Christmas holidays. Security measures have been strengthened only at hotels where members of delegations live. And opposite the American mission, where the meeting will take place, two white tents were erected. It is there that Russian and foreign journalists covering the talks are expected to gather early Monday morning.

The meeting will take place against the backdrop of a surge in coronavirus infection that Switzerland has been experiencing in recent days. The omicron strain is rapidly spreading in the country – a new anti-record of incidence was recorded last Thursday – 32 thousand new cases of infection per day.

In this regard, a number of additional measures are in force in the country. For example, restaurants, where they used to be allowed with a certificate of a negative PCR test, are now allowed to visit only those who are vaccinated or who have been ill upon presentation of a supporting document. There are restri-ctions for private meetings: no more than 10 people can participate in them, if at least one of the participants aged 16 and older is not vaccinated or ill.

However, local authorities are confident that such an environment will not interfere with Russian-American consultations. Earlier, the minister of the cantonal government Natalie Fontane told TASS that the Geneva authorities will make sure that the discussions are held in the best possible conditions.