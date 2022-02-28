Switzerland will join EU sanctions decisions

GENEVA (RIA Novosti): Switzerland joins the decisions of the European Union and from Monday imposes sanctions against Russian President Vladimir Putin, Russian Prime Min-ister Mikhail Mishustin, and Russian Foreign Mini-ster Sergei Lavrov, Preside-nt of the Confederation Ignazio Cassis said at a press conference.

“In connection with the ongoing Russian military intervention in Ukraine, the Federal Council decided on February 28 to approve the sanctions packages imposed by the EU on February 23 and 25,” Cassis said. According to him, Switzerland has imposed financial sanctions against Putin, Mishustin, Lavrov, they come into force immediately.

Russia launched a military operation to demilitarize Ukraine early in the morning on Thursday, February 24. In a televised address to the Russians, President Vladimir Putin said that circumstances “require decisive and immediate action from us, the people’s republics of Donbass have asked for help.” According to the Russian leader, all responsibility for the bloodshed will be on the conscience of the ruling regime in Ukraine.