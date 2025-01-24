Sydney awaits: Unforgettable experiences from beaches to fine dining

SYDNEY: Sydney is a destination that effortlessly combines cosmopolitan energy with laid-back coastal charm, offering something for every type of traveler. Whether you’re a beach lover, a foodie or a thrill-seeker, this vibrant Harbour City promises unforgettable experiences. From iconic landmarks like the Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge to its sparkling beaches and innovative dining scene, Sydney is a must-visit city for those in search of an adventure as diverse as it is exciting.

A nighttime view of the Sydney Harbour Bridge, Sydney, Australia, Dec. 31, 2024. (Photo by İlker Topdemir)

If you’re planning to visit, it is recommended to apply for your Australian visa at least one to two months in advance. Additionally, since it’s summer in the Southern Hemisphere, don’t forget to pack sunscreen to protect yourself from the strong sunlight and a hat for extra protection.

As of December, Turkish Airlines has launched new flights to Sydney. The direct flight from Istanbul to Sydney Airport is operated four days a week, with a brief one-hour stopover in Kuala Lumpur for refueling. This long-haul flight, operated on the new Airbus A350-900, takes a total of 19 hours and 45 minutes. Given the length of the journey, it’s recommended to wear comfortable clothing. The flight departs in the afternoon and arrives in Sydney around 7 p.m. the following day. With delicious in-flight meals and desserts from DO&CO, the time will fly by. I suggest getting as much sleep as possible during the flight so you feel refreshed upon arrival.

An aerial view of Sydney Harbour, the Opera House and the city skyline. (Shutterstock Photo)

Arriving in Sydney

Sydney Airport is just a 25-minute drive from the city center by Uber or taxi. Even if you arrive in the late afternoon, the temperature is usually around 22 degrees Celsius (71 degrees Fahrenheit), but it can rise to 36 degrees Celsius during the day. Since the city is in its peak season, it will likely be bustling and crowded.

An aerial view of Sydney, Australia, Dec. 24, 2024. (Photo by İlker Topdemir)

During the winter months in the Northern Hemisphere, Sydney offers delightful summer weather, making it one of the most enjoyable cities to visit at this time of year. Its food, climate, people and laid-back atmosphere create a uniquely charming experience.

Capella Sydney Hotel

Our first hotel is Capella Sydney, the first Australian property in the Capella Hotels and Resorts portfolio. Opened in March 2023, this iconic, heritage-listed building was originally designed by Government Architect George McRae in the early 1900s and has been meticulously restored to set a global benchmark for luxury, culinary excellence and cultural experiences.

The interior of a room at Capella Sydney Hotel. (Courtesy of Capella Sydney Hotel)

Housed in a beautifully renovated Baroque-style government building, Capella Sydney features 192 guest rooms and suites. Guests can enjoy three ground-level dining options: the signature restaurant Brasserie 1930, the McRae Bar and Aperture. A standout feature of Capella properties is The Living Room, an elegant gathering space where guests can participate in daily Capella Rituals, engaging with local culture through curated artifacts and experiences.

The culinary offerings, created by chef Brent Savage and sommelier Nick Hildebrandt, highlight Australia’s finest ingredients. Guests can indulge in locally sourced seafood and steaks at Brasserie 1930, sip cocktails crafted with Australian spirits at the McRae Bar, or enjoy a luxurious afternoon tea at Aperture.

The lobby of Capella Sydney. (Courtesy of Capella Sydney)

Shangri-La Sydney

Shangri-La Sydney offers 565 luxurious rooms and suites spread across 36 floors, boasting panoramic views of the Sydney Harbour Bridge and Sydney Opera House. The hotel is ideally located within walking distance of major attractions, making it a popular choice for travelers year-round.

The interior of a room at Shangri-La Sydney. (Courtesy of Shangri-La Sydney)

The Blu Bar on the 36th floor is a favorite among both locals and visitors. After enjoying creative cocktails, head to Altitude, where the award-winning culinary team offers a dining experience unlike any other. Featuring innovative dishes made with local Australian ingredients, Altitude pairs its menu with stunning views of Sydney’s iconic landmarks.

Another highlight of the hotel is Chi, The Spa, inspired by traditional Asian wellness practices. This luxurious spa incorporates healing techniques unique to Australia, using native botanical ingredients for a deeply rejuvenating experience.

The Langham Sydney

The Langham Sydney, a five-star boutique luxury hotel, is located in the historic The Rocks district. It’s within walking distance of Circular Quay, the city center (CBD) and the harborside Barangaroo area. The hotel’s modern cream-colored building, surrounded by greenery, stands out with its spacious and elegant design. It offers 98 rooms and suites with views of either the city or Western Harbour. For more space, opt for rooms with large terraces.

The Langham Sydney, a five-star boutique luxury hotel, is located in the historic The Rocks district. (Cortesy of The Langham Sydney)

Inside, the Observatory Bar offers all-day service, while Kent Restaurant serves breakfast and dinner. Known for its boutique ambiance, excellent breakfasts and attentive staff, this hotel is a popular choice for both leisure and business travelers.

What sets The Langham apart is its Pampered Pets program, providing five-star services for your furry friends. Additional services such as pet sitting and dog walking are available for a fee. My favorite spot at the hotel is The Day Spa by Chuan, which specializes in therapeutic massages, body treatments and facials. The underground luxury spa also features a stunning 20-meter indoor pool with a ceiling adorned with twinkling lights, offering a serene swimming experience.

The interior of a room at “The Langham Sydney.” (Courtesy of The Langham Sydney)

World-famous attractions

No trip to Sydney is complete without visiting its iconic landmarks. The Sydney Opera House, with its sail-like design, is one of the most recognizable buildings in the world and serves as a cultural hub for Australia. Whether you attend a performance or simply admire the view from Circular Quay, this landmark will leave you in awe.

Nearby is the Sydney Harbour Bridge, a marvel of engineering and a must-do for adventurous travelers. For an unforgettable experience, join the Bridge Climb and scale the structure to take in breathtaking panoramic views of the city, the Opera House and the harbor below.

For art lovers, the Art Gallery of New South Wales and the Museum of Contemporary Art host world-class exhibitions. You could easily spend hours exploring their impressive collections.

Beaches

Sydney’s coastline is a major draw, with over 100 beaches stretching from the harbor to the Pacific Ocean. For an urban beach experience, visit Bondi Beach, where surfers and sunbathers gather on the golden sands. The Bondi to Coogee Coastal Walk offers spectacular ocean views and connects several stunning beaches, making it a favorite for outdoor enthusiasts.

Bondi Beach, where surfers and sunbathers gather on the golden sands, Sydney, Australia, Dec. 26, 2024. (Photo by İlker Topdemir)

For a more tranquil atmosphere, head to Manly Beach, accessible by ferry from Circular Quay. This laid-back spot is perfect for swimming and exploring the charming village with its cozy cafes and shops. Another gem is Balmoral Beach, located near Mosman in northern Sydney. With calm waters and breathtaking views, this beach is perfect for a relaxing day. The waterfront restaurants here invite you to stay longer and it’s especially family-friendly.

Culinary scene

Sydney’s diverse culinary landscape is another major draw. For a taste of its multicultural flair, explore Chinatown or the Surry Hills neighborhood, known for its trendy cafes and eateries. Australia is famously a “coffee lover’s paradise” and it’s hard to find a bad cup of coffee here. A few of my favorite cafes are Reuben Hills, AP House Bakery and Single O Surry Hills.

Favorite restaurants

The International: This three-part dining destination offers The Grill, The Wine Bar and The Panorama Bar, all housed in a beautifully designed space. It’s a hotspot for food lovers, combining great food with sophisticated interiors.

Margaret: Located in Double Bay, Margaret is a neighborhood favorite focusing on Australia’s best produce. The menu emphasizes fresh seafood and seasonal ingredients, changing daily to showcase local offerings.

Maydanoz: Owned by chef Somer Sivrioğlu of the Efendy Group, Maydanoz celebrates vegetarian meze and olive oil-based dishes inspired by the Aegean coast of Türkiye. With wood-fired cuisine, it draws on Türkiye’s diverse culinary traditions. Situated in Sydney’s business district, Maydanoz is always bustling, whether for lunch or dinner. Chef Sivrioğlu also operates two other popular restaurants in Sydney, Anason and Baharat.

Fine dining at Maydanoz, a restaurant owned by chef Somer Sivrioğlu of the Efendy Group in Sydney, Australia, Jan. 9, 2025. (Photo by İlker Topdemir)

Shopping scene

Sydney’s shopping scene is a blend of high-end luxury and lively local markets. For upscale shopping, visit the Queen Victoria Building (QVB) and Pitt Street Mall, which feature international designer brands. For a more eclectic experience, explore Paddington Markets or The Rocks Markets, where you’ll find handmade crafts, antiques and unique fashion items. For souvenirs, head to Haymarket for a wide variety of options.