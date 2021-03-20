Sydney residents urged to stay home as dozens of rivers along the coast flooded and Warragamba Dam spills over

Monitoring Desk

A “potentially life-threatening”, record-breaking downpour has flooded rivers, caused a major Sydney dam to spill over and triggered evacuations along the New South Wales coast on Saturday.

As authorities urged residents in affected areas to stay home and out of the flood waters, Bureau of Meteorology warnings that Sydney’s Warragamba Dam would spill over were realised about 3pm on Saturday, further fuelling fears the dam would join river flows and cause flooding in western Sydney.

About 500 people had been rescued by State Emergency Service crews since the flooding began on Friday, a figure the NSW emergency services minister, David Elliott, blamed on people driving through flood waters despite warnings to the contrary.

“Five hundred flood rescues over the course of this operation so far is just completely unacceptable,” Elliott said.

Taree CBD copping it. And yes, that’s the roof of a car. @nbnnewspic.twitter.com/pRdBa2ebwF — Alison Paul (@AlisonPaulCoffs) March 19, 2021

Martin Bridge has now been closed to traffic. Manning River expected to peak at 3pm. @nbnnewspic.twitter.com/OnH1kboTg5 — Alison Paul (@AlisonPaulCoffs) March 19, 2021

Outside Sydney, there was likely damage to property in several coastal towns, including Port Macquarie, where flooding had hit the city centre, Taree, where images showed a house floating down the Manning River, and Kendall, which was also inundated.

About 17,000 residents were covered by evacuation areas including the low-lying areas of Port Macquarie, Taree, Kempsey and Wauchope.

Earlier, Justin Robinson, the BoM national flood services manager, warned at a press conference that Sydney’s Warragamba Dam was set to spill over later in the day.

It was forecast to combine with river flows to potentially cause flooding across western Sydney, specifically at Penrith and North Richmond.

“It’s a very dynamic and evolving flood situation and we could see some very deep and rapid responding rivers with very high level,” he said.

Jonathan How, a BoM spokesman, said catchments were “saturated”, leading to “dangerous” river conditions and flash flooding that was expected to continue all through the weekend.

“Unfortunately the next dry day isn’t until about Wednesday,” How told the ABC. “We will see a bit of easing in the rain on Sunday and Monday, but still expecting widespread 50mm to 100mm right across eastern NSW, with particular concern around the Blue Mountains.

“They will see the heaviest of the rain over the next 24 to 48 hours.”

How said the bureau was expecting “rainfall totals of up to half a metre, even up to one metre, across NSW” over the next week.

SES crews undertook 180 flood rescues and responded to more than 1,300 calls for help, as a dozen rivers along the NSW coast flooded.

The state emergency operations controller, Gary Worboys, asked the public to be vigilant.

“Members of the public in the flood-affected areas need to heed the warnings and advice of the NSW State Emergency Service and all emergency services,” he said.

“Our message is clear – do not put your life or that of emergency service personnel in danger. Flood water is extremely dangerous as it can have fast-moving undercurrents that can wash people and vehicles away.

“Everyone should always remember to never drive, ride or walk through flood water.”

Mum and Dad are in the town centre of #PortMacquarie looking onto the canals which feed into the Hastings River. Several jetties have come adrift and a cow has been spotted in someone’s front yard | @abcnews@kerrinjthomas@Hannah_Palmer@portmacnews@BOM_NSW@BOM_au#NSWFloodspic.twitter.com/8EzGeAtqN7 — Laurise Dickson (@laurise_dickson) March 19, 2021

Major flood warnings were in place for at least five waterways, including the Hastings and Gloucester rivers.

There was major flooding along the Hastings River at Kindee Bridge, Wauchope and Settlement Point.

The Hastings River at Kindee Bridge peaked at 12.1 metres about 11pm on Friday and was at 9.87m and falling with major flooding on Saturday.

The Hastings River at Wauchope was at 8.5 metres on Saturday and near its peak with major flooding.

The Hastings River at Settlement Point was likely to peak near 2.1 metres on Saturday with major flooding.

Major flooding also hit Macksville and Bowraville overnight.

Residents of low-lying areas of Port Macquarie were told to evacuate on Friday, amid expectations a “significant” number of properties would be inundated.

Nearby areas of North Haven, Dunbogan, Camden Head and Laurieton were also ordered to leave, as well as those living in Kempsey and along the lower Macleay River.

Michael Ward, the NSW SES Port Macquarie unit commander, said Coffs Harbour had also been hit, though “not quite as hard as they were expecting”. “However, they have had evacuations up there,” he said.

Ward warned people who had been left isolated by flooding that it might take 12 to 18 hours before they could be rescued.

“If you are isolated, you need to isolate and shelter in place,” he said. “We will get to everyone, however, it is delayed.

“We’ve been pulling too many people out of cars, off cars, out of caravans where they’ve tried to drive through flood water and have been trapped.”

Emergency services warned road and surf conditions would remain dangerous and were telling motorists and boaties to stay home.

The BoM issued a flood warning for the Hawkesbury, Nepean and Colo rivers.

The deluge was set to continue well into next week and could deliver the heaviest rainfall since February 2020, when greater Sydney was hit.

The BoM said rainfall totals to 9am on Saturday had reached 406mm at Delward, 371mm at Redoak and 362mm at Logans Crossing, smashing previous March records.

