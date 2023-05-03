Syed Aqil Shah meets CM Azam Khan

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Soon a function will be held at Chief Minister House Peshawar for the medal winners of the National Games and their coaches Peshawar (Sports Reporter) President of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Olympic Association Syed Aqil Shah met Khyber Pakhtunkhwa caretaker Chief Minister Azam Khan yesterday in which he presented a report on the performance of athletes in the National Games, which was appreciated by Chief Minister Azam Khan after the meeting.

Talking to the media, President of KP Olympic Association Syed Aqil Shah said that his meeting with Chief Minister Azam Khan was very good, in which he praised the performance of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa athletes in the National Games and announced that soon the Chief Minister’s House will be held.

A ceremony will be held in Peshawar for the medal winners of the National Games and their coaches, in which they will be given cash prizes.

Not only in the national level games, but also in the international level competitions, the country and the nation will shine in the world with their best performances.

They want to hold the inter-provincial games in Peshawar, on which Chief Minister Azam Khan asked them to discuss this with the POA and organize better inter-provincial games in Peshawar.

He paid tribute to all the officers, including Secretary Sports, Special Secretary DG Sports, who are taking steps for the development and development of sports and the welfare of the players.