Syed Mohammad Ahmed severely criticizes content of Pakistani dramas

(Web Desk): Pakistani actor Syed Mohammad Ahmed has recently divulged into the nature of content of the Pakistani dramas.
He recently talked about the entertainment industry while appearing as a guest in a comedy program.
While answering one question, he even refused to call the serials ‘dramas in their true sense’.
He said the story of many dramas resembles with each other – the same age-old script of showing immoral and indecent relationship which he said also un-Islamic.
Going on, he said one can even not read his most favourtie more than two times. So if a drama has made success, is it obligation to follow its script?
In almost every other drama, divorces are shown.
He also said the viewers watch the non-traditional dramas mentioning the recent hits like Kabli Pulao.