Syed Mohammad Ahmed severely criticizes content of Pakistani dramas

(Web Desk): Pakistani actor Syed Mohammad Ahmed has recently divulged into the nature of content of the Pakistani dramas.

He recently talked about the entertainment industry while appearing as a guest in a comedy program.

While answering one question, he even refused to call the serials ‘dramas in their true sense’.

He said the story of many dramas resembles with each other – the same age-old script of showing immoral and indecent relationship which he said also un-Islamic.

Going on, he said one can even not read his most favourtie more than two times. So if a drama has made success, is it obligation to follow its script?

In almost every other drama, divorces are shown.

He also said the viewers watch the non-traditional dramas mentioning the recent hits like Kabli Pulao.