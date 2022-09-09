Syeda Iffat Jabbar handed over the Mehdi Hassan award to Khayal Muhammad

F.P. Report

Islamabad: Station Director Radio Pakistan Peshawar Syeda Iffat Jabbar handed over the Mehdi Hassan award to King of Pashto Ghazal Khayal Muhammad in a simple and graceful ceremony at his residence in Peshawar on Friday.

Khayal Muhammad expressed his gratitude over the award on the occasion diamond jubilee independence celebrations by the headquarters of Radio Pakistan Islamabad.

Speaking on the occasion, Syeda Iffat Jabbar highlighted the role of Khyal Muhammad for Pashto Ghazal singing.

She said Khyal Muhammad is a role model for the upcoming Pashto singers. In his address Khyal Muhammad said Radio Pakistan is playing the role of an academy for the new talents and artists in different fields.

He said his links with Radio Pakistan Peshawar consists on many decades.

On this occasion, Khyal Muhammad appealed the public to come forward and join hands with the government and other welfare organizations for relief and rehabilitation of flood affected people in this critical time.

Deputy Controller Engineering Muhammad Riaz, Program Manager Abdul Majeed Baloch, Program Producer Sardar Azam khan, Assistant News Editor Falak Niaz , Pashto compare Mohammad Aslam Khan and other staff of Radio Pakistan Peshawar were also present on this occasion with syeda iffat jabbar Station Director Radio Pakistan peshawar.