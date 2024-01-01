Symbolic meaning behind Kate Middleton’s brooch at Trooping the Colour

(Web Desk): Kate Middleton showcased a symbolic brooch as she attended the King’s birthday parade, Trooping the Colour, with her children.

Riding in the Glass Coach alongside Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, the Princess of Wales wore a Jenny Packham dress paired with a Philip Treacy hat. The highlight of her ensemble was the Irish Guards Regimental Brooch, signifying her role as Colonel of the Irish Guards.

The brooch, a mark of her military appointment, added a poignant touch to her appearance. Kate also holds titles such as Honorary Canadian Ranger and Colonel-in-Chief of the 1st The Queen’s Dragoon Guards. Coordinating with Princess Charlotte, Kate’s outfit featured a snow-white dress with black trim, while Charlotte wore a black pinafore with ivory trim.

Royal fans lined the parade route in central London, eager to see Kate, who has been bravely battling cancer. In a message yesterday, she thanked supporters for their encouragement but acknowledged she is “not out of the woods yet.”

King Charles, also undergoing cancer treatment, was seen in a carriage, waving to the crowd alongside Queen Camilla. This year’s Trooping the Colour underscored the royal family’s dedication and resilience amidst personal challenges.