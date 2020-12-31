Symbolic sit-in by PIMS staffer at D-Chowk

Muhammad Asad

ISLAMABAD: The Doctors, Paramedics and other staff of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) Hospital held a protest demonstration and Symbolic Sit in at D-Chowk in front of Parliament House, Islamabad today.

PIMS staffers are continuously holding protest demonstration for more than one month against the new passed ordinance of Medical Teaching Institutions (MTI), which is termed by the staffers as privatization of PIMS Hospital. The MTI ordinance call for privatization of PIMS hospital and transfer of PIMS employees from regular employment to contractual employment. PIMS staffer further added that MTI also authorized private practice by the Doctors at PIMS in the afternoon and increase in fee of available treatment and services.

After passing of MTI ordinance PIMS staffers regularly observed protest at PIMS complex without disturbing routine duties at Corona Wards and Emergency Department.

SAPM for Health Dr, Faisal Sultan held dialogues with the leadership of PIMS staffers but there was no positive outcome of the dialogues. Leadership of the PIMS staffer said that although Dr. Faisal Sultan, SAPM for Health agreed to Staffer demands, but it looks that Dr. Faisal is helpless and have no authority to comply with his words. PIMS staffer accused the government for using delay tactics in this issue. PIMS staffer give deadline to government up to 5 January, to resolve the issue of PIMS staffer otherwise PIMS staffer will be free to use each available option at their disposal.