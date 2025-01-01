Syria monitor says alleged al-Assad loyalist ‘executed’ in public

DAMASCUS (Agencies): A Syria monitor said fighters linked to the transitional administration publicly executed a local official on Friday, accusing him of having been an informant under ousted president Bashar al-Assad.

Contacted by AFP, the Damascus authorities did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said fighters affiliated with the country’s new rulers executed Mazen Kneneh on Friday morning, describing him as “one of the best-known loyalists of the former regime.”

Fighters shot Kneneh in the head on the street in Dummar, a suburb of the capital Damascus, said the Britain-based monitor.

It said he was “accused of writing malicious security reports that led to the persecution and jailing of many young men” who were tortured in prison under al-Assad, whose rule came to an end on December 8.

A video circulating online, which AFP was unable to independently verify, purportedly showed the man’s slumped body tied to a tree trunk, his clothes bloodied from what looked like a bullet wound to the head.

Members of the public including children gathered around the body, according to the video, some filming with their mobile phones and others beating the body with sticks or high-kicking it in the head.

In recent days, Syrian authorities launched security sweeps targeting “remnants of the regime” of the deposed leader in several areas.

Anas Khattab, the new General Intelligence chief, has pledged to overhaul the security apparatus, denouncing “the injustice and tyranny of the former regime, whose agencies sowed corruption and inflicted suffering on the people.”