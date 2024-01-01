Syria opposition group commander says no place for ‘sectarianism’

BEIRUT (AFP): Syrian armed opposition group commander Hassan Abd al-Ghani sought to reassure religious minorities on Saturday, after opposition fighters snatched key cities and swathes of territory from government control.

His comments come as rebels sought to advance into Syria’s third city of Homs, after their alliance led by the Military Operations Administration launched an offensive last week, seizing second city Aleppo and Hama in days.

After seizing areas where “different religious sects and minorities” live, Abd al-Ghani said in a statement on Telegram: “We ask that all sects be reassured… for the era of sectarianism and tyranny has gone away forever.”

“It has become clear to everyone that our forces have proven their discipline on the field under the directives and orders of our leadership,” said Abd al-Ghani, who is part of the alliance led by the Military Operations Administration.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor said government forces managed to prevent armed opposition fighters from advancing into Homs city after they had reached its outskirts.

Early Saturday, Syria’s army said it was “beginning to regain control in Homs and Hama provinces in the face of terrorist organizations.”

Rami Abd al-Rahman, who heads the Britain-based Observatory, said that government forces had brought “large reinforcements” near Homs city, while Russia and Syria launched strikes and artillery shelling on rebels in the northern Homs countryside.