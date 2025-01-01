Syria puts entry restrictions on Lebanese after border clash: Sources

BEIRUT (AFP): Syria imposed new restrictions on the entry of Lebanese citizens following skirmishes between Lebanon’s army and Syrian fighters, a military official and two security sources from Lebanon told AFP on Friday.

A General Security official told AFP they were “surprised to see the border had been closed” to Lebanese citizens “from the Syrian side”, with another security source saying “it seems they (Syria) have new procedures” allowing in only Lebanese with residency permits or official permission.

The military official said the move followed “skirmishes between the Lebanese army and Syrian fighters at the border”.