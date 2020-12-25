Syria responds to ‘Israeli aggression,’

DAMASCUS (Monitoring Desk): Syria’s air defenses have been activated to repel a suspected ‘Israeli attack’ in Hama Governorate, as the country’s state media report blasts in the skies over Masyaf.

The alleged strikes came on Friday morning, in the early hours of Christmas Day, according to the Syrian Arab News Agency. The attack reportedly targeted military sites near the city of Masyaf, located some 23 miles (37km) west of Hama.

Unconfirmed footage of Syria’s defenses in action has circulated online.

Soon after the strikes on Syria, videos purporting to show Israeli warplanes flying low over Beirut, Lebanon also surfaced on social media. Though the IDF has not confirmed Friday’s strikes, Israeli operations have previously been conducted from Lebanese airspace.

On Wednesday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to deliver a “crushing blow” to “whoever tries to harm us,” singling out both Iran and Syria by name.

“We will continue to act against attempts by Iran and its proxies to establish military bases in Syria. We will not compromise on this issue,” Netanyahu said, echoing Tel Aviv’s long-held position that it reserves the right to strike ‘Iranian targets’ regardless of where they are located.

Starting in 2011, Tel Aviv has also been providing instrumental support to anti-Syria militant and terrorist groups. The regime has, on numerous occasions, provided safe passage and medical treatment to the Takfiri terrorists fleeing Damascus’ operations into the Golan Heights.

In 2018, it notoriously allowed the evacuation of a shady and highly suspicious Western-backed “aid group,” known as the White Helmets, into the occupied territories. The evacuees, who were spirited out of the Syrian territory right after Damascus found them culpable of staging false-flag chemical attacks in Syria, were all provided safe havens in Western destinations afterwards.

The Israeli air force also regularly targets Syria and its allies’ reinforcements as means of, what Damascus denounces as, slowing down the Arab country’s advances in the face of terrorist outfits.