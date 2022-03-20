Syria-UAE rapprochement

Recently, long-time ruler and Syrian President Bashar-al-Assad had paid his first visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) after the 2011 uprising in his country. During his visit to the UAE, President Bashar-al-Assad held talks with the Crown Prince of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and Commander of the Armed Forces, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. The topics of discussion were bilateral trade, economic and investment cooperation, and the political situation in the region and beyond. After the meeting with the Syrian leader, Sheikh Al Nahyan said that Syria is the main pillar of the security of the Arab countries and the position of the UAE in support of its territorial unity remains unchanged. Al-Nahyan called for the withdrawal of all foreign troops that have illegally encroached on Syrian soil. While the spokesman for the UAE’s President said that the difficult situation in the Middle East requires the regional actors to take measures to repel dangerous challenges, the UAE leadership is convinced of the need to establish dialogue and interaction in the Arab political arena.

Syria had been home to chaos and armed rivalry after the political uprising in the country in 2011. The Syrian people fell prey to global conspiracy in the name of democracy and political rights while foreign powers further intensified the situation by supporting Syrian warring groups. The emergence of ISIS also facilitated the military intervention of the global powers in the region. While the policy of Arab states regarding the Syrian conflict was quite biased because instead of forging a consensus among the parties, they backed the opposing factions and thus deteriorated the situation in Syria. The OIC and Arab league suspended the membership of Syria which is purely a regrettable action on the part of both forums. As, the Bashar-al-Asad regime has survived through a difficult time, so UAE, Jordan, and other Arab nations have normalized their relations with Damascus. In fact, the Arabs had been haunted by their ethnic and sectarian divide, otherwise, they had all the impetus to contest their enemies.