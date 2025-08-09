Syria will not take part in meetings with Kurdish-led SDF in Paris, state TV says

(Reuters) Syria will not take part in planned meetings with Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in Paris, Syria’s state news agency SANA quoted a government source as saying on Saturday.



The source cited an earlier forum arranged by the US-backed SDF that it said was a violation of an accord between the government and the group.



The source was quoted as saying that Damascus would not be involved in negotiations with any side that aims to “revive the era of the former regime.”