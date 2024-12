DAMASCUS (Reuters): Syria’s ruling authorities have appointed Murhaf Abu Qasra, a leading figure in the insurgency which toppled Bashar Assad, as defense minister in the interim government, an official source said on Saturday.

Abu Qasra, who is also known by the nom de guerre Abu Hassan 600, is a senior figure in the Islamist Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham group which ousted Assad from power this month and led numerous military operations during the Syrian revolution, the source said.