Syrian presidency announces agreement to integrate Kurdish institutions

DAMASCUS (AFP) : The Syrian presidency announced on Monday an agreement with the head of the Kurdish-dominated Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) to integrate the institutions of the autonomous Kurdish administration in the northeast into the national government.

Syria’s new authorities under interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa have sought to disband armed groups and establish government control over the entirety of the country since ousting long-time leader Bashar al-Assad in December after more than 13 years of civil war.

The new accord, which is expected to be implemented by the end of the year, comes after days of violence in the heartland of Syria’s Alawite minority that has posed the most serious threat yet to the country’s stability since Assad’s fall.

The presidency published a statement on Monday signed by both parties laying out the agreement on “the integration of all the civilian and military institutions of the northeast of Syria within the administration of the Syrian state, including border posts, the airport, and the oil and gas fields”.

State media released a photo of Sharaa shaking hands with SDF leader Mazloum Abdi following the signing of the agreement.

The statement said “the Kurdish community is an essential component of the Syrian state”, which “guarantees its right to citizenship and all of its constitutional rights”.

It also rejected “calls for division, hate speech and attempts to sow discord” between different segments of Syrian society.

Abdi said Tuesday that the accord was a “real opportunity to build a new Syria”.

“We are committed to building a better future that guarantees the rights of all Syrians and fulfills their aspirations for peace and dignity,” the SDF leader said on X.

‘Supporting the state’

The SDF serves as the de facto army of the de facto autonomous Kurdish administration that controls large swathes of northern and eastern Syria, including most of the country’s oil and gas fields, which may prove a crucial resource for the new authorities as they seek to rebuild the country.

The new agreement also references “supporting the Syrian state in its fight against Assad’s remnants and all threats to (the country’s) security and unity”.

Syria’s new authorities announced on Monday the end of an operation against loyalists of Assad that the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said had killed at least 1,068 civilians, most of them members of the Alawite minority who were executed by the security forces or allied groups.

The violence in the coastal heartland of the Alawite community, to which Assad belongs, broke out last week after gunmen loyal to the deposed president attacked Syria’s new security forces.

The fighting has also killed 231 security personnel and 250 pro-Assad fighters, according to the Britain-based Observatory.

Marginalised and repressed

Marginalised and repressed during decades of Assad family rule, the Kurds were deprived of the right to speak their language and celebrate their holidays and, in many cases, of Syrian nationality.

The SDF took advantage of the withdrawal of government forces during the civil war which broke out in 2011 to establish de facto autonomy in the north and northeast.

The US-backed SDF played a key role in the fight against the Islamic State group, which was defeated in its last territorial stronghold in 2019.

Since Assad’s overthrow, the Kurds have shown a degree of willingness to engage with the new authorities, but they were excluded from a recent national dialogue conference over their refusal to disarm.

The agreement comes nearly two weeks after a historic call by jailed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) founder Abdullah Ocalan for the militant group to lay down its weapons and disband.

The SDF maintains it is independent from the PKK, which has waged a decades-long insurgency against the Turkish government.

It is dominated, however, by the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG), which Ankara views as an offshoot of the PKK.

The Turkish government, which is close to Syria’s new authorities, has designated the PKK a terrorist organisation, as have the United States and the European Union.

The Turkish army, which has troops deployed in northern Syria, regularly carries out strikes on areas controlled by Kurdish forces, and Turkish-backed groups have been attacking SDF-held areas of northern Syria since November.