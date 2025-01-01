Syrian president says elections could take up to five years

DAMASCUS (AFP): Syrian Arab Republic President Ahmed Al-Sharaa said Monday that organizing elections could take up to five years, the week after he was appointed interim president and less than two months after ousting Bashar Assad.

“My estimate is that the period of time will be approximately between four and five years until the elections,” Sharaa said in a pre-recorded interview broadcast on a private Syrian television channel.

In late December, he told Al Arabiya TV the election process could take four years.

The infrastructure for the vote “needs to be re-established, and this takes time,” Sharaa added on Monday.

He also promised “a law regulating political parties,” adding that Syria would be “a republic with a parliament and an executive government.”

Military commanders last Wednesday appointed Sharaa interim president, after opposition factions toppled Assad on December 8, ending more than five decades of the family’s iron-fisted rule.

Sharaa’s appointment has been welcomed by key regional players Egypt, Qatar, Turkiye and Saudi Arabia.

Sharaa was also tasked with forming an interim legislature, and the Assad-era parliament was dissolved, along with the Baath party, which ruled Syria for decades.

Syria’s constitution was also repealed, and the Assad-era army and security forces were dissolved, as were armed groups, including Sharaa’s Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham.

A transitional government has been installed to steer Syria until March 1.