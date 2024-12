DAMASCUS (Agencies): Syria’s President Bashar al-Assad said an armed opposition-led offensive in his country’s north was an attempt to “redraw” the map of the region, in remarks during a call with his Iranian counterpart Monday.

“The terrorist escalation reflects the far-reaching goals of dividing the region and fragmenting the countries in it and redraw the map in line with the objectives of the United States and the West,” al-Assad said, according to a statement from the Syrian presidency.