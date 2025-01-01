Syria’s al-Sharaa to visit Turkey on Tuesday

DAMASCUS (Agencies): Syria’s interim president Ahmed al-Sharaa will visit Turkey on Tuesday on his second international visit since the toppling of Bashar al-Assad in December, the Turkish presidency said.

He went to Saudi Arabia on Sunday.

Al-Sharaa “will pay a visit to Ankara on Tuesday at the invitation of our President Recep Tayyip Erdogan,” Fahrettin Altun, head of communications at the presidency, said on X on Monday.

Turkey, which has had close ties with al-sSharaa, reopened its diplomatic mission in Syria and sent its spy chief and foreign minister for talks with the new leader soon after al-Assad was toppled by “Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS).

Talks between Erdogan and Sharaa at the presidential palace in the capital Ankara will focus on “joint steps to be taken for economic recovery, sustainable stability and security” in Syria, Altun said.

“We believe that the Turkey-Syria relations, which were re-established after Syria regained its freedom, will be strengthened and gain dimension,” he added.