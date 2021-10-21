Syria’s Constitutional body hopes for new rounds

GENEVA (TASS): The small group of the Syrian constitutional committee may meet again in November and December. This was stated on Thursday in an interview with TASS by the co-chairman of the committee from the Syrian opposition, Hadi al-Bahra.

“We expressed our readiness to stay for a while to continue working next week, but the government delegates did not want to. We hope that a new round will take place next month. small group format, “he said.

As al-Bahra explained, in the format of a large group, meetings of the committee can take place only when a consensus is reached on constitutional principles. In his opinion, this will be possible only next year.

On October 18 in Geneva, after a nine-month hiatus, the sixth round of discussions on constitutional reform in Syria kicked off. It is expected that the meeting of the small group of the constitutional committee, consisting of 45 experts (15 each from the government, opposition and civil society), will last at least until the end of the week.