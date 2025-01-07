Syria’s Damascus airport to start operating international flights from Jan 7

DAMASCUS (Agencies): Syria’s Damascus airport will start operating international flights from Jan. 7, Syrian Civil Aviation Authority chief Ashad Al Saliby told Syrian state news agency SANA on Saturday.

On Thursday, Qatar Airways announced that it would resume flights to Damascus after nearly 13 years, starting with three weekly flights beginning on Jan. 7.

The Qatari national carrier “is pleased to announce the resumption of three weekly flights to Damascus, Syria, from 7 January 2025,” it said in a statement.

It hailed a “significant step in reconnecting the region,” about a month after opposition forces toppled Syria’s longtime ruler Bashar al-Assad, capping more than a decade of civil war.

“Qatar Airways is working closely with relevant authorities to ensure that all necessary safety, security and operational standards are met ahead of the relaunch,” the airline said.

The AFP news agency cited a Qatari official as saying last month that Doha had offered the new Syrian authorities help in resuming operations at Damascus airport.