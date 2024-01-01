Syria’s Kurds call for end to all military operations in the country

DAMASCUS (Agencies): Syria’s Kurds, who run a semi-autonomous administration in the northeast, called Monday for an end to all fighting in the country and extended a hand to the new authorities in Damascus.

Hussein Othman, the head of the administration’s executive council, called for “a stop to military operations over the entire Syrian territory in order to begin a constructive, comprehensive national dialogue.”

The call, made at a press conference in Raqa, comes more than a week after armed opposition forces toppled longtime ruler Bashar al-Assad after a lightning offensive in which they seized swathes of territory.

In parallel, pro-Ankara groups launched an offensive against Kurdish forces near the Turkish border, announcing they had seized Manbij and Tal Rifaat, two key Kurdish-held areas in the country’s north.

The Kurds faced discrimination during more than 50 years of al-Assad family rule, and the long-oppressed community fears it could lose hard-won gains it made during the war, including limited self-rule.

Othman said in the statement that “the political exclusion and marginalization that has destroyed Syria must end and all political forces must rebuild a new Syria.”

The statement called for “an emergency meeting in Damascus of Syrian political forces to unify viewpoints on the transitional period.”

It also emphasized the need to “preserve the unity and sovereignty of Syrian territories and protect them from the attacks by Turkey and its mercenaries.”

The Kurds, which control swathes of Syria’s oil-producing areas, also called in the statement for “the fair distribution” of the country’s wealth and economic resources.

Kurdish-led forces said Wednesday they had reached a US-brokered ceasefire with Turkish-backed fighters in Manbij, an Arab-majority city in the north, after fighting there left at least 218 dead.

According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor, pro-Turkey groups are preparing to launch an assault on the Kurdish-held border town of Kobane, also known as Ain al-Arab.

The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), the Kurds’ de facto army, spearheaded the fight that defeated ISIS militants in Syria in 2019 with US backing — putting Washington at odds with NATO ally Ankara.

Ankara views the People’s Protection Units (YPG), a key part of the SDF, as an extension of the banned militant Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) which has fought a decades-long insurgency inside Turkey.

Turkish forces have staged multiple operations against the SDF since 2016.

Turkey, long a Syrian opposition backer, has been among the first countries to reopen its Damascus embassy after al-Assad’s ouster.